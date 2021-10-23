Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ for green recovery

The Prince of Wales addressing the forum

The Prince of Wales has warned there is a “dangerously narrow” window of opportunity in which to tackle climate change.

Charles said that “after far too long” the issue is finally “of paramount importance to the world”.

The heir to the throne was addressing the Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

In a pre-recorded message, Charles said: “I am most touched to have been asked to address this event which inaugurates the Saudi Green Initiative and roadmap, and which takes place with encouraging timing, only days before the G20 in Rome and Cop26 in Glasgow.

“Cop26 is said to be the largest gathering of international leaders ever hosted by the United Kingdom.

“This reflects the fact that, at last, and after far too long, climate change and biodiversity loss are clear global challenges of paramount importance to the world.

“At the same time, the ongoing pandemic has highlighted that human health, planetary health and economic health are fundamentally interconnected.