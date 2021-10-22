Mother appears in court charged with murder of five-year-old son

Tributes left near Pandy Park in Sarn

A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her five-year-old son.

Angharad Williamson, 30, is accused of murdering Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, on July 31 at Bridgend, Wales.

Logan was found in the River Ogmore in Bridgend County after police were called to reports of a missing child that day.

He was taken to the town’s Princess of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed to have died.

Williamson appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court wearing a plain navy t-shirt and trousers.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age, and date of birth and did not enter a plea.

Williamson, from Sarn, will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, October 25.

She is the third person charged with the boy’s murder alongside John Cole, 39, and a 14-year-old male.