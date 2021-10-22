British Vogue editor made Prince’s Trust global ambassador

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful OBE has been made the new global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust Group.

He will now chair The Prince’s Trust gala dinner in New York City with Lionel Richie.

Mr Enninful is no stranger to the Royals, having previously collaborated with the Duchess of Sussex on the magazine’s September 2019 Forces For Change issue.

Meghan commissioned articles for the edition, and it featured a grid of 15 women on the front cover.

In November 2020 Enninful interviewed the Prince of Wales in the magazine.

Edward Enninful (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The pair discussed the modern artisan project, a fashion training programme co-founded by the Prince’s Foundation.

At a dinner hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle, Mr Enninful said that it has been “wonderful” to see the Prince’s Trust support young people around the world.

“As a global ambassador, it has been wonderful to see the Trust extend its reach around the world and support even more young people from such diverse backgrounds,” he said.

“This has become even more important during the recent pandemic.”