What the papers say – October 21

The front pages feature Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s warnings about a resurgence of Covid while there is also news on a rest order for the Queen.
The Daily Telegraph carries the message from Mr Javid shared on many front pages of “Have your booster jab to keep your freedoms”.
The Guardian and The Times lead on the Health Secretary’s warning that daily case numbers could rise to 100,000 if more precautions are not taken.
Similarly, the Financial Times and The Independent lead on Mr Javid telling to public to “act now” or face returns to Covid restrictions this winter.
The Daily Mirror says the virus fight is not over.
“Get booster jab and wear mask to save Christmas” is the i‘s take on Mr Javid’s urgings.
The Daily Express runs an upbeat headline of “New drugs to fight off Covid” but urges readers: “We can’t blow it now … get your jab!”
The Daily Mail also reports on the new “miracle pill” it says will halve the risk of death from Covid.
And Metro splashes with Mr Javid’s call for people to have a booster jab and a flu shot, under a headline of “Call two arms”, while also reporting the Queen has been told to rest.
The Sun leads on those health fears surrounding the Queen after she cancelled her duties on Wednesday.
And the Daily Star leads on Strictly Ballroom.