Lorry partially submerged in harbour plunge

INCIDENT: Crews are attending an incident at Bristol Harbour.

Crews were mobilised at 7.19am and on arrival, found a lorry submerged in the water. The driver has made it to safety.

3 fire engines, a heavy rescue tender & a boat are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/uDDmy1bqjN

— Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) October 21, 2021