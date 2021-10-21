Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A member of staff prepares a Covid-19 Pfizer jab at a pop-up vaccination centre at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 304 (81%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 73 (19%) have seen a fall.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 825 new cases in the seven days to October 17 – the equivalent of 1,178.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 374.2 in the seven days to October 10.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, up from 148.2 to 1,141.0, with 1,324 new cases.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 176.2 to 1,080.2, with 1,306 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (563.9) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (508.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Cheltenham (up from 148.2 to 1,141.0)

Stroud (176.2 to 1,080.2)

Tewkesbury (99.4 to 978.0)

Blaenau Gwent (374.2 to 1,178.2)

Bath & North East Somerset (306.1 to 1,031.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10.