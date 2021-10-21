Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

Floral tributes to Logan

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.

The boy, who has not been named by police because of his age – is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court later, South Wales Police said.

Logan – also known as Logan Williamson – was found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday July 31.

Tributes left at the scene where five-year-old Logan was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in the town, where it was confirmed that he had died.

A man, 39-year-old John Cole, of Sarn, Bridgend, has previously appeared in court charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They are due to go on trial next year.

Logan Mwangi was described as ‘kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Logan is said to have suffered a torn liver, an internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.

Family friends paid tribute to Logan as a “kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever” boy following his death.