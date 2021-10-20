Baking queen Mary Berry to celebrate damehood with sandwich

Dame Mary Berry with husband Paul

The doyen of British baking Dame Mary Berry has said she is “proud and honoured” to be made a Dame Commander for a culinary career spanning more than 50 years – and plans to celebrate with a sandwich.

The queen of cooking was awarded the honour, which also recognises her charity work, by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Dame Mary famously baked alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a special Christmas show and she praised Kate as a “remarkable, enthusiastic cook”.

When asked about her plans to celebrate her damehood, she replied: “We’re going home for a sandwich and the children are coming tonight.”

Mary Berry is made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Following recent surgery after breaking her hip in a fall during the summer, the former Bake Off judge appeared spritely and was joined by her husband Paul Hunnings.

Dame Mary said after the ceremony: “I’m extremely proud and honoured, I just wish my parents were here – they’re looking down and my children are quite excited.

“My aim is to pass on the skill that I love so much, because everybody has to cook each day, whether it’s a student or whatever it is, you’ve got to feed yourself so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it.”

The television cook became a household name to a new generation of cake lovers thanks to her role as a judge, alongside Paul Hollywood, in the popular show The Great British Bake Off.