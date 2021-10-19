Hospital staff help patient stream her parents’ wedding renewal ceremony

A hospital patient was able to stream her parents’ wedding renewal ceremony thanks to a helping hand from staff members.

Wendy McFadden, who was admitted to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital (ROH) in Birmingham for a specialist hip surgery, had organised the celebration as her parents approached their 60th wedding anniversary this year – but pandemic restrictions delayed the plans.

When Ms McFadden’s own health deteriorated, leaving her in need of surgery at the same time as the rearranged wedding renewal, the team at ROH stepped in to make sure she was able to take part in her family’s celebrations.

(The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

Ms McFadden’s parents married in Stoke-on-Trent in 1961 and are now in their eighties.

Many members of staff on the Ward 4 team came in on their days off to stream the vow renewal ceremony in Ms McFadden’s room and help her dress for the occasion.

“They all deserve medals for what they’ve done. I spent so long helping to organise my parents’ wedding renewal and despite being in hospital, I’ve still been part of the day,” Ms McFadden said.

“I can’t thank them enough.”

(The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

Ms McFadden was “moved” by the support from the staff, who also organised a special meal, did her hair and make-up, and decorated her room.

Ward 4 manager Yi Kessey added, “We’ve all grown very attached to Wendy. She’s a very special lady and it’s our pleasure to help her celebrate.