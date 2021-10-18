Refuse collection drivers accept deal to end dispute over pay and conditions

A man clears rubbish left by beachgoers in Brighton

Refuse collection drivers have accepted a deal aimed at ending a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The GMB said its members in Brighton and Hove voted in favour of an agreement, which will now go before councillors.

Rubbish has been piling up on the streets since a strike started earlier this month.

Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary, said: “GMB members have voted to accept a written commitment from the council to increase pay and end unilateral round changes.

“If councillors vote in a similar positive fashion this week, the dispute is over and GMB will immediately suspend 30 days of strike action due to commence on 21 October.

“This dispute has always been about respect for the difficult job our members do in the city and the difficult circumstances and poor equipment they’re often forced to put up with.

“We know the disruption has been difficult for the residents of Brighton and Hove and industrial action was always our last resort.

“But the council had ignored or delayed addressing our members’ concerns for too long.”

A council spokesperson said: “We had positive talks yesterday, and thank GMB representatives for meeting on a Sunday.

“We’re pleased that the formal resolution proposal has this morning been agreed by GMB members and it will now be put forward to the council’s Policy & Resources Committee for ratification in the next few days.”