Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 327 (87%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 50 (13%) have seen a fall.

Ipswich in Suffolk has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,162 new cases in the seven days to October 14 – the equivalent of 854.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 681.0 in the seven days to October 7.

Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 738.0 to 817.9, with 655 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 687.5 to 814.1, with 772 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (561.2) and Stirling has the highest rate in Scotland (493.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Bath & North East Somerset (270.4 to 759.8)

Stroud (142.3 to 607.1)

Cheltenham (137.9 to 600.6)

Somerset West & Taunton (337.1 to 791.4)

Tewkesbury (88.0 to 483.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 7.