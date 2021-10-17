Teenage boy dies after incident at Glasgow train station

A 14-year-old boy has died following an incident at a train station in High St, Glw, this afternoon.

Anyone in the area at the time or who has relevant info can call police via 101, quoting inc no 2280/16/10 or anon to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/min1XRwMaH pic.twitter.com/Tw5Kc6Rmf4

— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) October 16, 2021