What the papers say – October 15

The “Queen’s Green Anger” and tensions with Brussels are among the stories leading the national papers.
The Queen has seemingly expressed her annoyance at inaction in tackling the climate crisis, according to the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to “snub” the UN climate crisis conference in Glasgow next month, The Times says.
The Financial Times reports leading EU member states are preparing to retaliate if the UK carries out its threat to suspend trading arrangements for Northern Ireland as part of Brexit.
An internal document seen by The Independent shows Amazon will “push” shoppers to buy Christmas presents four weeks early amid expected lingering supply chain disruption.
The Daily Telegraph says unions are “holding Christmas hostage”, with Unite reportedly threatening to cut the economy’s “blood supply” with the biggest lorry strike since 1979.
GPs have warned giving patients guaranteed face-to-face appointments could lead to a “crippling exodus” of family doctors, according to The Guardian.
Staying with health, and the Daily Express reports “miracle drugs” statins taken by millions of Britons offer “bonus” protection against coronavirus.
Metro leads on the PM calling on 800 butchers from Europe to “save” the UK’s pork industry in an apparent U-turn on migrant labour.
And the Daily Star covers Mr Johnson’s holiday to Spain with a photo of him surrounded by lush natural greenery.