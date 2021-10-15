Search continues for possible casualties after house explosion

Emergency Services Stock

Fire crews are carrying out searches for potential casualties trapped in the debris of a house after a suspected gas explosion.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, at about 1.20pm on Friday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service area manager Tony Crook said the house on Kirkby Avenue collapsed at about the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

AM (Area Manager) Tony Crook, a senior fire officer at the scene of the incident in Clayton le Woods, has an update: pic.twitter.com/gfHWvixzso — Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) October 15, 2021

He said “We’ve now got seven fire appliances in attendance with an aerial ladder platform.

“The fire was severe and spread to next door. We’ve now suppressed the fire.

“We’ve got our specialist crews, urban search and rescue, carrying out a search in conjunction with our fire dogs that have been deployed to try to find out if there are any casualties trapped within the debris of the house.

“At the moment we can’t tell if there’s people or not but we’re carrying out our search and rescue operations as we speak.”

He said the cause of the blast was initially believed to be gas but investigations were ongoing.

We are currently at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Kirkby Avenue, Clayton-le-Woods.We were called at around 1.30pm today (Friday, October 15) to a report a house had collapsed.For more information go to: https://t.co/TMhTWG6SYp pic.twitter.com/aB1mDttKQx — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) October 15, 2021

People in nearby properties were advised to close windows and doors to avoid being affected by smoke.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, along with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

More information is available on our website: https://t.co/QH7Mxuk7o0 — Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) October 15, 2021

“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.”