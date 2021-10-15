Grant Shapps insists ‘Christmas will go ahead’ amid supply chain crisis

Empty shelves in the freezer aisle at a branch of Asda

Measures introduced to tackle supply chain problems mean “Christmas will go ahead”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has insisted.

The Cabinet minister claimed steps to ease the flow of goods in the UK “are having an impact”.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced plans to lift the limit on the number of deliveries foreign lorry drivers can make in the UK for up to six months.

Currently, hauliers from the EU can only make up to two trips to drop off or pick up goods between locations in the UK within one week.

Under the DfT proposal, there would be no restriction on the number of those journeys foreign lorry drivers can make over a two-week period before they return to their country of origin.

Mr Shapps told Times Radio: “Christmas will go ahead. We’ll be able to see our friends and families. There will be food, there will be gifts.

“I do know that the entire world has a squeeze on its supply chain. That’s because we’re all coming out of this very long period of coronavirus, and the UK economy, perhaps particularly because we’ve got an expanding economy, the fastest-growing in the G7, means that there are particular stresses and strains.

“But we’re taking a whole range of measures, including one that I’m announcing today about the way that lorry drivers from abroad pick up and drop things off, the so-called cabotage rules.

“And, under our changes, that will mean that they can, in an unlimited way by Christmas, pick up and drop off goods within this country within a 14-day period.”

We plan to temporarily extend cabotage rights in the UK so foreign hauliers can make unlimited journeys for 2 weeks whilst here? It'll mean 1000s more deliveries and comes in addition to the 24 steps we've already taken to help industry tackle the global lorry driver shortage✅ — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 14, 2021

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he acknowledged that “maybe a few lines” of goods and food will not be available for the festive period.

But he added: “It’s at that level, rather than, you know, thinking Christmas will have to be cancelled and upsetting children everywhere across the country.”

Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy and public affairs of the Road Haulage Association, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Government “clearly wants to save Christmas and be seen to be saving Christmas”.

He said “extra drivers will clearly help Christmas deliveries”, but warned that the policy “doesn’t help” UK hauliers who are suffering from “poor roadside facilities” and “ridiculous waiting times to load and unload”.

Although the proposals to relax cabotage rules could help the Christmas supply chain, it would mean taking work from UK hauliers and giving it to foreign operators with tanks of cheaper fuel and who pay no tax. DON’T LET CABOTAGE SABOTAGE OUR INDUSTRY @RHARodMcKenzie @BBCr4today pic.twitter.com/kObREALOfr — RHA News (@RHANews) October 15, 2021

Other measures previously announced by the Government to tackle the shortage of lorry drivers include increasing the number of driver tests, simplifying the testing process, and creating training opportunities for up to 5,000 new drivers.

Retailers have expressed fears that ongoing supply chain problems will result in higher prices and empty shelves into December.