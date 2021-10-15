Fully vaccinated UK travellers can visit the US from November 8

Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November 8, the White House has confirmed

This will end the blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country introduced by then-president Donald Trump in March 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.

The new policy was announced last month, but it was not previously known when in November it would be implemented.

The lifting of the travel ban is a major boost for the UK’s struggling airlines, airports and travel firms.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “Nearly 600 days since the introduction of the US travel ban, this is a pivotal moment for the entire travel industry and finally provides the certainty we have so desperately needed.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board and reconnect friends and families across the Atlantic, rebuild US-UK business relationships and reclaim Britain’s position as a leader on the global stage.”