What the papers say – October 14

A collection of British newspapers

Brexit and potential shortages for Christmas are among the stories being covered on Thursday’s front pages.

Brussels proposing to scrap 80% of checks for food entering Northern Ireland leads The Guardian, but the European Union is bracing for the UK to reject the package, including the concession, aimed at easing post-Brexit border issues.

Guardian front page, Thursday 14 October 2021: EU braces for PM's response after offering deal on Northern Ireland

A similar story leads the Financial Times, adding some British officials have warned the devil will be in the details of the EU proposal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 14 October

The European Union “preparing for the worst” leads The Independent, the paper writing the UK wants talks to include the removal of European Court of Justice jurisdiction over the deal.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: EU prepares for worst as Brexit divide remains

Shops facing delays in getting goods for Christmas leads the i, adding ministers were warned about the potential for backlogs at ports in December.

“Rush to Save Xmas” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, with the paper saying Brits have been told not to delay buying gifts due to the shortage of HGV drivers causing problems at ports.

The Daily Express reports on a similar story, adding stores are launching their Christmas sales a month sooner than planned “to stop a late surge in demand stripping shelves bare”.

Tomorrow's front page: Get your skates on for a happy Christmas

A “revolution in GP access” leads the Daily Mail, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid offering family doctors £250 million to improve patient access.

Robert Webb leaving Strictly is on the front of The Sun, with the actor opting out of the show due to a health scare.

On tomorrow's front page: Robert Webb quits Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health

Metro writes William has “launched an attack” on “the space race and space tourism”.