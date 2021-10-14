New Scotland Office minister takes seat in Lords after failed Holyrood bid

The House of Lords

A failed Tory election candidate and party donor has taken his seat in the House of Lords so he can serve as a minister.

Malcolm Offord, who unsuccessfully stood for the Scottish Parliament in May, received a peerage to enable him to take the UK Government role.

The appointment of the financier as a junior minister at the Scotland Office after failing to be elected for the Lothian region was criticised by political opponents.

The Greens branded it a “disgrace” while the SNP condemned the “rampant cronyism” in the Tory Government at Westminster.

But Scottish Secretary Alister Jack welcomed the appointment, saying he would “bring to bear a wealth of valuable business experience” as the nation recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lord Offord of Garvel wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber where he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.