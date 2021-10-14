London’s Night Tube to return in November

A London Underground roundel alongside an advert for the Night Tube

London Underground’s Night Tube will resume next month after being suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport for London (TfL) said services on the Central and Victoria lines will run through the night on Fridays and Saturdays from Saturday November 27.

Tens of thousands of people signed a petition calling for the Night Tube to resume to help protect women and girls.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The reason why I was so keen to be the first mayor in London’s history to start the Night Tube in 2016, and to restart it now, after the Covid pause, is because I know how important this is to London’s thriving night-time economy, to London’s recovery and to the confidence and safety of everyone travelling home at night, particularly women and girls.

“I am determined to make our city as safe as possible for all Londoners.

“That’s why I’m delighted to see the return of the Victoria and Central Night Tube lines next month, which will make a huge difference to people travelling around our city at night and making their way home, offering them an additional safe, reliable transport option.