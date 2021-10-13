Teenager stabbed to death on Twickenham playing field named

Police tape at the scene on a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south-west London, where an 18-year-old was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon

A teenager who was stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London has been named as 18-year-old Hazrat Wali.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

Officers are examining CCTV and the force said witnesses have described seeing a fight at the field in the moments before the teenager was stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads.

A police car and forensic tents at the scene in Craneford Way, Twickenham (Sophie Wingate/PA)

“Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked.

“We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I’d urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately.”

The teenager was attacked at around 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital around an hour later.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

The college’s principal, Dr Jason Jones, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends at this difficult time.