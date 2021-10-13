Line of Duty stars Macdonald and Compston nominated for Bafta Scotland awards

Kelly Macdonald, Martin Compston and David Tennant have been named among the 2021 Bafta Scotland nominees.
The annual event honours achievement in Scotland’s film, television and video game industries and will be held at a digital ceremony on Saturday November 20.
Macdonald has been nominated in the best television actress category for her work on Line of Duty and will compete with Abigail Lawrie (Tin Star: Liverpool) and Sharon Rooney (Finding Alice).
The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress has also picked up a nomination for the audience award alongside Line of Duty co-star, Martin Compston.
They will compete for the honour, which is voted on by the public, with David Carlyle (It’s A Sin), Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Jean Johansson (A Place in the Sun) and David Tennant (Des).
Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton has been nominated for best actress in a film for her performance in The Personal History of David Copperfield.
Her fellow nominees in the category are Marli Siu for Run and Tamara Lawrance for Kindred.
Run, which explores drag racing in Fraserburgh, picked up three nominations in total including best feature film and a nomination for Mark Stanley for best film actor.
Limbo, about a refugee on a remote Scottish island, picked up the most nominations with five in the best film, director, writer and actor categories.
Edith Bowman, who will host the socially distanced, closed-studio show at BBC Pacific Quay alongside Sanjeev Kohli, said: “I am genuinely honoured and thrilled to be returning to host the Bafta Scotland Awards again this year.
“What a list of nominees. I am so proud of all the incredible work and wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland.
“I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on 20 November.”
Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing the nominations for this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards, which yet again highlight the phenomenal level of talent and creativity in the film, game and television industries within Scotland.”
She added: “This year has continued to be an extremely challenging one for many, and throughout it, the film, gaming and TV industries have continued to inform and entertain us all with a wealth of quality programming, innovative games and important films, which is reflected in our list of talented nominees who we are very much looking forward to celebrating on 20 November.”
The nominations in full are:
Actor Film
VIKASH BHAI (Limbo)
AMIR EL-MASRY (Limbo)
MARK STANLEY (Run)
Actress Film
TAMARA LAWRANCE (Kindred)
MARLI SIU (Run)
TILDA SWINTON (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Actor Television
JACK LOWDEN (Small Axe)
JAMES MCAVOY (Together)
PETER MULLAN (Fatbaws)
Actress Television
ABIGAIL LAWRIE (Tin Star: Liverpool)
KELLY MACDONALD (Line of Duty)
SHARON ROONEY (Finding Alice)
Director – Factual
STEPHEN BENNETT (Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars)
MATT PINDER (Murder Case)
DAVID WHITNEY (Killing Escobar)
Director – Fiction
KEVIN MACDONALD (The Mauritanian)
EVA RILEY (Perfect 10)
BEN SHARROCK (Limbo)
Entertainment
THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES
SCOT SQUAD: THE CHIEF DOES DEMOCRACY
SECRET SCOTLAND
Factual Series
EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG
MICHAEL PALIN: TRAVELS OF A LIFETIME
MURDER CASE
Feature Film
LIMBO
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHE
RUN
Television Scripted
ADAM
BEEP
CRIPTALES
Writer Film/Television
LUCY BRYDON (Body of Water)
EVA RILEY (Perfect 10)
BEN SHARROCK (Limbo)
Audience Award
DAVID CARLYLE (It’s A Sin)
LAWRENCE CHANEY (Drag Race UK)
MARTIN COMPSTON (Line of Duty)
JEAN JOHANSSON (A Place in the Sun)
KELLY MACDONALD (Line of Duty)
DAVID TENNANT (Des)
News and Current Affairs
DAVINA MCCALL: SEX, MYTHS AND THE MENOPAUSE
JABBED! INSIDE BRITAIN’S VACCINE TRIUMPH
THE TRIAL OF ALEX SALMOND
Short film and animation
EXPENSIVE SHIT
HARMONIC SPECTRUM
NEVILLE IS DEAD
Single Documentary
BEYOND BURNS
THE DARK SHADOW OF MURDER
SCOTLAND, SLAVERY AND STATUES
Specialist factual
EYE OF THE STORM
IVOR CUTLER BY KT TUNSTALL
SCOTLAND: MY LIFE IN THE WILD
Features
ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP
ESCAPE TO THE FARM WITH KATE HUMBLE
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Game
MURDER MYSTERY MACHINE
PHOGS!
SOLAS 128