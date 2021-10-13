Economy picks up as Covid restrictions end but supply chain woes take a toll

Festivalgoers

Britain’s economy grew in August as the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions boosted events and hospitality, but official figures revealed a contraction in July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% between July and August.

The data showed further signs of a slowdown in the UK’s recovery from the pandemic as global supply chain woes take their toll, with the August figure lower than expected, while the ONS also downwardly revised its estimate for July to a contraction of 0.1% from 0.1% expansion previously.

GDP grew 0.4% in August but remains 0.8% below its pre-coronavirus peak of February 2020: ▪️ services grew 0.3% (0.6% below February 2020)▪️ manufacturing grew 0.5% (2.4% below February 2020)▪️ construction shrank 0.2% (1.5% below February 2020) ➡️ https://t.co/IsnRXaU5wN pic.twitter.com/yvlbOZ2J97 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 13, 2021

The economy would also need to soar by 2.1% in September to remain on track with the Bank of England’s forecast for overall growth of 2.1% in the third quarter.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England.

“This was offset by falls in health activity, with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing.