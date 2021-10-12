Train crashes through buffers at busy commuter station

A London Overground train

Two people were injured when a train crashed through buffers at a station.

The incident involved a London Overground service at Enfield Town station, north London, during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Images posted on social media show the train remained upright but came off the tracks and stopped just short of hitting a station building.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.16am this morning to reports of a train derailed at Enfield Town railway station, Enfield.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene: one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team.

“Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital.”

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said: “We’re aware of an incident at Enfield Town railway station and we are sending two ORR safety inspectors to assist emergency services and help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”