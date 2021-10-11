Met Police decision over Andrew sex claims ‘comes as no surprise’, says source

The Duke of York

The Metropolitan Police’s decision to take no further action over sexual assault claims against the Duke of York has “come as no surprise”, those close to Andrew have said.

A source said the duke has “always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so”.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen’s second son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The Duke of York (John Stillwell/PA)

She claims she was trafficked by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the duke’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

On Sunday, the Met said: “As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The source close to the duke told the PA news agency: “It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against the duke for a third time, they are taking no further action.

“Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation.

“The duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so.”

In August, when asked about the recently reported US legal action, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she had asked officers to again review allegations connected to Epstein.

In a radio interview, she said “no-one is above the law” when questioned about claims of sexual assault against Andrew.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said ‘no-one is above the law’ when interviewed in August about claims of sexual assault against Andrew (Victoria Jones/PA)

The update on the Met’s decision – first reported by Channel 4 News – also confirmed the force had completed its review into allegations reported in June by the broadcaster that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Epstein’s former girlfriend, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

The Met added: “We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

The Sunday Times reported that officers had contacted Ms Giuffre, but the Met said they do not confirm who they might have spoken to as part of police inquiries.