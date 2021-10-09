What the papers say – October 9

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages splash on further anxiety over shortages and Covid developments, among other stories.

“Factories face closure in weeks as fuel costs soar”, states the headline of The Independent, while the Daily Express reports former Tesco boss Sir David Lewis has been “called on by Boris Johnson to save Christmas”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Factories face closure in weeks as fuel costs soar #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K208UrAwzh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 8, 2021

The Daily Star has a humorous take as it says Britons have survived “fuel, pigs, CO2 and lorry crises” but now face a “new hell” following warnings the price of crisps and snacks could rise.

The Times has been told ministers will soon unveil plans for levies on gas bills to fund low-carbon heating despite rising energy prices.

THE TIMES: Gas levy gets green light #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KFPEL01fP0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 8, 2021

Senior members of the Government want to scrap free Covid tests due to the burden on taxpayers, according to The Daily Telegraph.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Push to scrap free Covid tests'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/LjjXjIf9Ml — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 8, 2021

The Guardian says “dangerous” lies and conspiracy theories about coronavirus, which have amassed millions of views and are accessible to children, have been available on TikTok for months.

Guardian front page, Saturday 9 October 2021 – Revealed: How TikTok lets children see anti-vax posts pic.twitter.com/DsIilq4Cpm — The Guardian (@guardian) October 8, 2021

A phone service aimed at protecting women as they walk home has received the backing of the Home Secretary following the outcry caused by the murder of Sarah Everard, reports the Daily Mail.

A German prosecutor is quoted on the front of the Daily Mirror as saying he is “confident we have the man who took and killed” Madeleine McCann, with the investigation expected to conclude next year.

And the Financial Times reports 136 nations have signed up to a “groundbreaking” corporate tax reform aimed at eliminating tax havens.