What the papers say – October 8

Concerns over energy and flu crises dominate the nation’s papers on Friday.
The Daily Mail reports experts have warned soaring energy bills could push average annual bills past £2,000 for the first time.
Metro leads with accusations Russian president Vladimir Putin “rigged” Europe’s energy prices by allowing gas prices to surge.
The Financial Times and Daily Express report on rising inflation, with central bankers warning the high levels could be set to last longer than expected due to supply chain issues and soaring energy costs.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, and Daily Mirror all lead with concerns flu deaths could reach 60,000 this winter after lockdowns and social distancing drove down immunity levels.
A coronavirus report in 2016 warned of the need for PPE boosts and the development of a contact tracing system, according to The Guardian.
The Times and i both lead with further changes to the UK’s travel system, as red list countries are slashed and PCR tests for foreign travel are set to be ditched by half-term.
And the Daily Star says consumer shortages are affecting underwear supplies.