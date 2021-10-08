Royal Family to attend events at Cop26

The Queen

The Queen and senior members of the royal family will attend a series of events during the Cop26 UN Climate Change conference, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Glasgow is hosting the global summit and during the event the Queen, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will carry out royal engagements from November 1-5.

Charles is a long-standing environmental campaigner and has been joined in recent years by his son William, who has established the Earthshot Prize – an award recognising innovations that “repair” the planet.

The Prince of Wales has been long-campaigned on environmental issues (Steve Parsons/PA)

Winners of the award, a 10-year project with a total prize fund of £50 million, will be announced later this month.

The Glasgow conference has been billed as crucial to delivering the goals of the Paris Agreement which, when it was agreed in 2015, recognised countries needed to significantly increase action to cut greenhouse gases.