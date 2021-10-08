Minister to meet big energy users as gas prices remain high

Kwasi Kwarteng

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is to meet leaders from industries that use a lot of energy to speak about the rising costs of gas, amid separate warnings of a steep rise in bills for consumers.

The minister will discuss the ongoing spikes in costs with the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG), which represents industrial sectors with the heaviest energy consumption in the UK.

UK gas prices have increased dramatically since the start of the year, and reached an all-time record earlier this week.

It has put pressure on businesses which rely on burning gas to run their manufacturing plants – as the gas price goes up, so too do their costs.

EIUG includes UK Steel, the Chemical Industries Association, the Confederation of Paper Industries, the Mineral Products Association, the British Glass Manufacturers’ Federation, the British Ceramic Confederation, industrial gas company BOC, Air Products and the Major Energy Users Council.

The meeting is due to take place on Friday afternoon, with Mr Kwarteng expected to find out whether any industries are slowing production and what support is needed to avoid closures.

ENERGY UPDATE Protecting consumers from rising global gas prices is my top priority The Energy Price Cap is holding back a wave of instant bill increases. It will remain in place, and at the same level, this winter To date, @Ofgem has moved 1.7m customers to new suppliers 1/5 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 7, 2021

On Thursday, the minister said that by getting more renewables on to the grid, the Government could protect households against major energy spikes from volatile fossil fuel prices.

However, bills will be rocketing this winter for consumers whose fixed-term contracts are coming to an end.

And in April next year, the price cap, which applies to around 14 million households across the UK, will rise again.

Experts at Cornwall Insight expect the price cap to increase from the current level of £1,277 per year, already a record, for an average household, to £1,559 per year.

Industry regulator Ofgem will not reveal the actual level of the next price cap until February, but its chief executive said on Friday that there will be a “significant rise”.

Jonathan Brearley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can’t predict everything, and the wholesale market, as we’ve seen, has gone up and down extremely quickly so we can’t predict fully what that will be.

“But, looking at the costs that are in the system, we are expecting a significant rise in April.”