Wreath-laying ceremonies mark 20 years of UK operations in Afghanistan

Members of the Armed Forces lay a wreath at the Camp Bastion Memorial

Two “small and poignant” wreath-laying ceremonies have marked the 20th anniversary of UK operations in Afghanistan.

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, held a dawn service on Thursday at its Bastion Memorial, which was dedicated in 2015 to those who lost their lives during combat operations.

In London, a second wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial in Victoria Embankment Gardens.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Today we remember the sacrifice and courage of the 457 service personnel who lost their lives during the 20 years of UK operations in Afghanistan.

“We remember their bravery in conflict and their dedication to the cause of peace and democracy.

“Their selfless sacrifice transformed Afghanistan and showed the UK’s solemn commitment to standing with our NATO allies.”

Members of the military hold wreaths during a service at the Camp Bastion Memorial (Jacob King/PA)

Armed forces minister James Heappey, who laid a wreath in Staffordshire, said: “Having served on two tours of Afghanistan myself, I was proud to lay a wreath at the Bastion Memorial in memory of those who tragically did not return home.

“Our armed forces overcame unimaginable challenges in support of the people of Afghanistan and to defend the UK and its allies.

“We must continue to honour the legacy of the generations of service personnel who served in Afghanistan.”

A trumpeter plays The Last Post during a wreath laying service at the Camp Bastion Memorial (Jacob King/PA)

The design of the Bastion Memorial is a replica of the former memorial wall in Camp Bastion, the former British Army airbase in the Helmand Province area of Afghanistan.