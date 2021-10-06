On this day – October 7

1571: The Battle of Lepanto was fought, when Christian allied naval forces defeated the Ottoman Turks.

1920: Oxford University admitted its first 100 women for degrees.

1922: The first royal broadcast was made by the Prince of Wales, on 2LO, 11 days before it changed its name to the British Broadcasting Company.

1922: Marie Lloyd, English music hall entertainer, died aged 52, defying doctor’s orders not to go on stage when unwell.

1932: The London Philharmonic Orchestra gave its first concert in the now demolished Queen’s Hall in London, with Sir Thomas Beecham conducting.

1946: Woman’s Hour was first broadcast, a daily programme of music, advice and entertainment for the home. Joan Griffiths was the first regular presenter. The thriller serial Dick Barton, Special Agent, also started.

1959: Lunik III took the first pictures of the far side of the moon.

1986: A new British newspaper, The Independent, was published.

ON THIS DAY LAST YEAR: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the president and first lady of Ukraine to the UK, at the first royal event at Buckingham Palace since the early lockdown.