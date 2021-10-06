Heathrow passengers report delays of up to four hours as e-gates fail

Passengers at passport control

Passengers arriving at Heathrow are being delayed for several hours due to a problem with self-service passport gates.

Some travellers at Terminal 5 posted images of long queues on social media on Wednesday morning, while others were being held on planes due to the congestion.

One wrote on Twitter: “Expected time of waiting for arriving passengers: 2-4 hours.”

Heathrow apologised to passengers for the delays (PA)

It comes less than a fortnight after e-gates failed at airports across the UK.

E-gates – managed by Border Force – allow travellers with biometric passports to pass through border control without a manual inspection.

Heathrow wrote on Twitter: “We’re aware of an issue impacting the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force.

“We apologise for the impact this is having on your journey.