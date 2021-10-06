Boris Johnson embraces wife on stage at end of conference speech

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie

Carrie Johnson joined her husband the Prime Minister on stage for an embrace following his speech to the Conservative Party conference.

Boris Johnson placed an arm around his wife’s shoulder as they waved from the stage at the end of his keynote speech to the party conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

The couple then left the stage at the Manchester Central Convention Centre together, at the end of the final event of the conference.

Mrs Johnson sat several rows back from the stage for the speech, flanked on her left by the Prime Minister’s sister Rachel Johnson.

Carrie Johnson sat behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel for the Prime Minister’s keynote speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As the Prime Minister entered the hall to a standing ovation, he stopped to greet his wife and kiss her on the cheek.

In front of Mrs Johnson sat Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel, joined by Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden.

Throughout the Prime Minister’s speech, a live television camera cut to the front rows in the hall, and on screens around the stage Cabinet members could be seen nodding as Mr Johnson delivered his address, with Mrs Johnson visible over their shoulders.

During his speech, Mr Johnson laid out what he thought the Government’s slogan of “levelling up” means, including by providing more opportunities for jobs and better transport in “left behind” areas.

He said: “The idea in a nutshell is you will find talent, genius, care, imagination and enthusiasm everywhere in this country, all of them evenly distributed – but opportunity is not.

“Our mission as Conservatives is to promote opportunity with every tool we have.”

The couple kissed before leaving the stage together (Peter Byrne/PA)

He also said he wants to “unleash” the “spirit” of the nation.

He told cited NHS nurses, entrepreneurs, the England football team, Olympians, Paralympians and tennis star Emma Raducanu.

“Not only the achievement of those elite athletes but a country that is proud to be a trailblazer, to judge people not by where they come from but by their spirit, by what is inside them,” he said.

At a conference fringe event on Tuesday, Mrs Johnson had said her husband is “completely committed” to protecting the gains of the LGBT+ community and extending them further.