Road-blocking injunction served to 111 Insulate Britain protesters, court told

Members of Insulate Britain outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London

More than 100 Insulate Britain protesters have been served with an injunction against road-blocking demonstrations, the High Court has heard.

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion offshoot have blocked major roads including the M25 and the M4 in recent weeks.

Three court injunctions have been put in place but demonstrations have continued, most recently on roads across London on Monday.

The original injunction, granted to National Highways on September 21, banned the demonstrations on the M25 and was followed by an injunction approved on September 24 which restricted protests around the Port of Dover.

A third injunction was granted on Saturday, banning protesters from obstructing traffic and access to motorways and major A roads in and around London.

In the first hearing open to journalists over the injunctions, David Elvin QC, representing National Highways, told the High Court in London the agency wished to adjourn Tuesday’s hearing so all three injunctions could be discussed together.

“These orders all seek to restrict various forms of disruption and nuisance of the strategic highways network,” he said.

Mr Elvin said 111 demonstrators had been served with an injunction either in person or through alternative forms of service.

The case was adjourned until next Tuesday for a hearing expected to last two to three hours – where members of Insulate Britain may be able to make legal arguments.

Mr Justice Lavender said: “I am prepared to adjourn these two matters for a week so that they can be dealt with at the same time.”

The approximately 10-minute court hearing came after Boris Johnson branded protesters who have blocked major UK roads as “irresponsible crusties”.