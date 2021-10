More suspects will be tested for drugs at time of arrest, vows Patel

Priti Patel

More suspected criminals will be tested for drugs on arrest by all police forces in England and Wales, the Home Secretary has said.

Priti Patel confirmed the £15million expansion of drug testing over the next four years during her Conservative Party conference speech in Manchester on Tuesday – warning there would be the “harshest possible legal sanctions and consequences” for those “unwilling to address their drug misuse”.

The policy will focus on arrests for crimes including narcotics offences, fraud and theft while five pilots will give police extra powers to test suspects arrested for crimes beyond the usual so-called “trigger” offences of shoplifting, burglary and robbery.

Ms Patel said: “Those who test positive as confirmed drug users will be supported to tackle their drug abuse and regain their independence.

“But for those unwilling to address their drug misuse, there will be the harshest possible legal sanctions and consequences.”

According to further details released by the Tories, officers will test suspects in custody for the presence of heroin or cocaine.

A total of £375,000 will be offered to police forces immediately to expand their use of drug testing on arrest. The Government will offer £5,000 to all 43 forces in England and Wales to invest in extra testing equipment and training for police officers and staff this year.

And in addition to this, five forces: City of London, South Yorkshire, West Midlands, Hertfordshire and Gwent – will receive an additional £32,000 boost this year to increase testing for a wider range of offences, which could include domestic abuse and public order offences.

Those who test positive for opiates or cocaine will be referred for treatment or measures like drug awareness courses to try to “tackle the problem at its root and reduce the prevalence of drug misuse across society”, the party said.