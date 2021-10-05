Man dies after three stabbed during incident

One man has died and another suffered serious injuries during a series of stabbings.

Gloucestershire Police said two men and a woman were attacked during an incident in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday evening.

A man in his 50s has been arrested by police and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 5.20pm, police received multiple calls to the area of Snowdonia Road and Arlington Road with reports that a man had a knife and had injured others.

Numerous members of the public intervened and officers attended.

One man suffered serious injuries and despite receiving medical attention died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A second man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a stable condition.

A woman also suffered a wound to her leg and has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

Numerous cordons are in place in the surrounding area while police remain at the scene.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we’re working hard to establish what has happened.

“We’re in the process of speaking to numerous witnesses and those who helped at the scene of this serious incident.