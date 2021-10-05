Jeremy Vine sues YouTuber in defamation claim

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The BBC Radio 2 presenter says Alex Belfield defamed and harassed him on YouTube and Twitter.

Jeremy Vine
Jeremy Vine

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has begun a High Court defamation fight with a former local radio presenter who operates a YouTube channel.

Mr Vine, a BBC Radio 2 presenter, is suing Alex Belfield, saying he defamed and harassed him on YouTube and Twitter between May and August 2020.

Mr Belfield is disputing claims made against him.

The High Court
The High Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A judge oversaw a preliminary hearing at the High Court in London on Tuesday.

Mr Justice Nicklin considered legal issues and made no rulings on any issues.

Mr Vine was at the hearing.

The judge heard that Mr Belfield was a former local radio presenter who operated a YouTube channel called Alex Belfield – The Voice Of Reason.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News