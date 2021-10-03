What the papers say – October 3

A collection of British newspapers

More fallout from the Sarah Everard case and increased post-pandemic freedoms feature among an array of stories on the Sunday front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on “holiday freedom” for Britons as the list of countries on the red list is slashed, while also reporting the country’s intelligence chiefs will launch counter-punches in response to foreign cyber attacks.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Holiday freedom as PM slashes the red list'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/5olQJk15vE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2021

The Sunday Express leads on an upbeat tone from the Tory convention, reporting Boris Johnson’s pledge that the country’s economic recovery “starts now”, while the Mail on Sunday splashes on the Prime Minister’s pledge to “lock up activists blocking the roads”.

The Observer says Mr Johnson has been warned by his Conservative Party not to raise taxes on the poor, while also reporting the Sarah Everard case has prompted an urgent inquiry into police vetting.

OBSERVER: You can’t level up by raising taxes on poor, Tories tell PM pic.twitter.com/C7fihc2xZw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 2, 2021

The Sunday Times leads on news Ms Everard’s killer, police officer Wayne Couzens, was employed as a guard at the House of Commons with an “access all areas” Westminster pass.

SUNDAY TIMES: Everard killer was guard at the Commons #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2O7LH2BFdV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 2, 2021

And the Sunday Mirror says an investigation into the Metropolitan Police has revealed 26 of Couzens’s colleagues have committed sex crimes since 2016.

SUNDAY MIRROR: 26 more sex crime cops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JaF5r22Hrm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 2, 2021

In other news, environment minister Zac Goldsmith has called the current petrol crisis a “good lesson” on the need to end dependence on fossil fuels, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT: Fuel crisis a ‘good lesson’ on climate, says minister #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CJ22vPcWUK — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 2, 2021

Sunday People reports care homes are facing a “Christmas crisis”, with thousands of workers at risk of the sack for refusing to have a Covid vaccination.

SUNDAY PEOPLE: Xmas care crisis as staff face vax axe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HUAy0r4AFa — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 2, 2021

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on the latest developments in its ongoing war against “woke snowflakes”, this time taken up by former Dad’s Army star Frank Williams.