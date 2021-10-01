TV presenter hurt during science programme awarded £1.6m damages

A television presenter hurt while playing the role of a “crash test dummy” during a science programme has been awarded £1.6 million in damages after a High Court fight with the BBC.

Mrs Justice Yip heard how Jeremy Stansfield was injured while carrying out “crash tests” in a specially designed “rig” during the BBC programme Bang Goes the Theory in February 2013.

Mr Stansfield said he suffered spine and brain injuries and lost more than £3 million in potential future earnings.

The BBC disputed Mr Stansfield’s damages claim.

Mrs Justice Yip oversaw a trial at the High Court in London earlier this year and delivered a ruling on Friday.

“I have found that the claimant was caused injury to his brain, spine and audio-vestibular system in the crash tests,” she said in her ruling.

“While none of the physical injuries were particularly severe, the combined effect together with a psychiatric reaction have caused a constellation of symptoms and problems which have produced a significant impairment in the claimant’s functioning.

“The effect has been to derail the claimant’s successful career in television as well as to restrict his enjoyment of life more generally.”

She said there would be judgment for Mr Stansfield in the sum of £1,617,286.20.

Mrs Justice Yip said the parties had agreed that Mr Stansfield should recover “two-thirds of the damages assessed as being caused by injuries he sustained when carrying out the crash tests”.

She said Mr Stansfield was now 50, and was 42 at the time of the crash tests.

“There is strong evidence that prior to the crash tests he was an exceptionally fit man,” she said.

“Video footage from the time shows that he was slim but with strong musculature.

“There are clips of him balancing and walking on his hands and scaling a building using vacuum gloves he created.

“In 2012, the BBC required him to undergo a physical assessment before undertaking a project involving a human powered aircraft, which he had designed.