Beatrice reveals baby daughter’s name alongside image of infant’s feet

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth and released an image showing prints of her tiny feet.
The Queen’s 12th great-grandchild was born just before midnight on Saturday September 18, weighing 6lb 2oz.
Beatrice tweeted the name of the newest addition to the royal family on Friday.
She wrote: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.
“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”
A picture of Sienna’s footprints was posted alongside the message and the image featured her handwritten name.
Releasing images of a baby’s feet has become a popular way of celebrating a new son or daughter, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed the trend in 2018 when they published a photo of son Archie’s feet being cradled.