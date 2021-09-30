UK economic rebound stronger than first thought in second quarter

GDP

The UK’s economic bounceback was faster than first thought in the second quarter as spending surged after lockdowns lifted, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 5.5% between April and June after being revised from the initial estimation of 4.8%.

The ONS said this meant GDP was 3.3% below where it was in the final quarter of 2019 before the pandemic struck, against the 4.4% previously estimated.

The biggest driver of the upward GDP revision was household spending, which contributed four percentage points of the 5.5% increase as restrictions eased to allow outdoor dining in April with further restrictions lifted in May.

In the quarterly national accounts, the ONS also revised the first-quarter figure for 2021, estimating the economy now contracted by a better-than-first-feared 1.4%, against 1.6% previously.