Forecourt giant EG Group announces 5% pay rise for workers

Euro Garages

Forecourt giant EG Group has announced a pay rise for more than 10,000 workers as the sector faces challenging conditions.

The company, which runs around 400 sites across the UK, said it will increase hourly rates by an average of more than 5% for employees aged over 18.

It added that every worker across its filling station and food service brands will receive the pay boost from Friday.

All workers aged 18 and over will be paid a minimum of £9.50 per hour, while more experienced staff, such as team leaders and supervisors, will be paid a minimum of £10 per hour.

The company made the announcement as it weathered soaring demand for fuel from motorists amid fears that the HGV driver shortage was hitting fuel stocks.

Petrol retailers and the Government have urged motorists to fill up as normal and called for calm amid reports of abuse of petrol station staff by frustrated motorists.

EG said on Thursday that the pay rise for employees is in “recognition of their hard work and commitment throughout the pandemic”.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, co-founders and CEOs of EG Group, said: “Our colleagues have pulled out all the stops and been nothing short of heroic during often very difficult times since the start of the pandemic.

“It is due to their hard work and dedication that EG has continued to be a growth business, performing strongly over the past 12 months.