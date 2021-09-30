Cop26 uniforms unveiled at Glasgow site of global environmental gathering

Cop26 volunteers

Uniforms that will be worn by about 1,000 volunteers at the Cop26 climate conference have been unveiled at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

The SEC complex will host the gathering of world leaders for two weeks from October 31 and those attending will be greeted by volunteers from across Scotland.

Volunteers will wear uniforms made from recycled and sustainable fabrics made by Falkirk-based company Lion Safety.

Glasgow City Council received 10,000 Cop26 volunteer applications.

The uniforms include backpacks and warm hats (Jane Barlow/PA)

The youngest of the successful applicants is aged 16 and the oldest aged 78.

More than 40% of the volunteers live in the host city, with a third under the age of 26 and a fifth volunteering for the first time.

They will work at transport and accommodation hubs, active travel routes and at the conference’s green zone, which is open to the public.

The uniforms include insulated jackets, soft shell jackets, fleeces, trousers, hoodies, polo shirts, gloves, a backpack and a warm hat.

(from left) Bob Alston, Kirstin McEwan, Leigh Baxter and Donald Onaiwu model the official uniforms (Jane Barlow/PA)

A tree will be planted for every volunteer uniform provided through a partnership with environmental charity One Tree Planted.

Kirstin McEwan, who lives in Glasgow and will be volunteering at Cop26 as a team leader, said: “It’s amazing to finally see the Cop26 volunteer uniform and I’m delighted to be able to help unveil it.

“The choice to use a uniform made from recycled and sustainable materials is really important to highlight the everyday ways we can embody sustainability and I look forward to seeing everyone wearing it throughout the conference.

“For me, Cop is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase Glasgow, represent a cause I care deeply about and contribute to such a critical global climate event. I’m so glad to be a part of it and can’t wait to get started.”

Some 10,000 people applied to be volunteers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Seeing our volunteers together in their uniforms is a milestone moment in our volunteer programme as we mark one month to go until Cop26 gets under way in Glasgow.”

Cop26 president-designate Alok Sharma said the conference would be “one of the most important events ever held in the UK”.