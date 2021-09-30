57 pedestrians injured by e-scooters in 2020

A police officer in Islington, London talk to an e-scooter rider

Fifty-seven pedestrians were injured after being hit by e-scooters in Britain last year, according to Department for Transport figures.

Thirteen of the casualties suffered injuries described as “serious”.

Other road users injured in e-scooter collisions in 2020 include 22 vehicle occupants and 21 cyclists.

The majority of victims whose age is known were at least 40 years old, including nine in the 70 and above category.

(PA Graphics)

Eight children under 10 were also injured.

The figures also show that one e-scooter user was killed and a further 383 were injured in accidents last year.

Two-thirds of this group were aged under 30, including 123 who were 20-29, 118 who were 10-19 and two who were under 10.

Some older e-scooter riders were also among the casualties, including three aged 60-69 and one who was at least 70.

(PA Graphics)

The figures do not distinguish between incidents involving privately-owned e-scooters and rental e-scooters.

Private e-scooters which cannot legally be used in the UK except on private land, but are often used on roads and pavements.

Dozens of legalised e-scooter rental schemes have been launched in urban areas across Britain since July 2020 as part of Government trials, despite long-running safety concerns about the contraptions.