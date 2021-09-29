Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Danielle Webster receiving a Covid-19 booster vaccination at Midland House, Derby

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 301 (80%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 74 (20%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Kettering in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate, with 1,033 new cases in the seven days to September 25 – the equivalent of 1,010.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 579.2 in the seven days to September 18.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 870.6 to 921.8, with 1,331 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 735.1 to 869.1, with 2,102 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (616.9) and Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (507.5).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Kettering (up from 579.2 to 1,010.7)

Stafford (457.0 to 747.9)

Melton (321.0 to 605.1)

Herefordshire (337.8 to 616.7)

North Lincolnshire (409.3 to 657.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 18.