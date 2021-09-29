Government launches hospitality council to guide sector recovery

Hospitality industry

The Government has formed a new hospitality council to help guide the recovery of the sector after the heavy toll of the pandemic.

Business minister Paul Scully has announced the members of the group, comprising industry leaders including the bosses of Nando’s, Greene King and Starbucks.

It comes as hospitality firms continue to be hampered by footfall below pre-pandemic levels and the financial impact of loans and using cash reserves to survive the pandemic.

The 22-member Hospitality Sector Council will oversee actions related to the 22 commitments which form the hospitality strategy launched by the Government earlier in the year.

The council is co-chaired by Mr Scully and hospitality entrepreneur and chairwoman of Prezzo Karen Jones, and will hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Scully said: “The hospitality industry has shown incredible creativity and resourcefulness through the pandemic, pivoting to new ways of doing business, like al fresco dining and takeaway pints, to stay safe, meet changing consumer demands and protect livelihoods.

“With the launch of this council, we’re taking the next step in the journey to build back better from the pandemic by unveiling the experts who’ll be driving the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector.”

Ms Jones said: “I think the lockdowns have shown us many things, particularly the importance of our people and our teams and the key role hospitality has to play in lighting up our high streets and city centres.