Wind power cables jobs boost

More than 440 offshore wind industry jobs will be created or protected thanks to a £130 million investment from the Government and private business.

JDR Cable Systems will build a new plant near Blyth, Northumberland, employing around 170 people, and protect 270 jobs at its existing Hartlepool plant.

The firm has secured cash from the Government’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme.

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA)

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK’s offshore wind sector is a major industrial success story, but we need to ensure local workers and manufacturers fully reap the economic benefits of this booming industry.

“This major investment is a perfect example of how our transition to a low carbon economy can attract new industries, create jobs, reduce our reliance on unreliable fossil fuels and generate export opportunities as we build back greener from the pandemic.”



The firm’s chief executive Tomasz Nowak said developments in the wind power required improved infrastructure.

He said: “As the energy transition gathers pace and the UK’s offshore wind sector continues to thrive, turbines are growing taller and farther from shore, calling for higher voltage subsea cables.

“We’re delighted to build on our legacy as a leading provider of subsea cables to the offshore energy sector by investing in this new facility.”

The Government is also launching a consultation on how to minimise the impact on local communities and the environment when offshore wind farm power cables are connected ashore.

A more co-ordinated approach to projects could lead to billions of pounds of savings to the industry, lower bills for consumers and reduce the impact on the environment.

Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “Our world-leading offshore wind sector is delivering clean energy for millions and opening huge opportunities for green growth, driving investment and creating thousands of high-quality jobs all over the UK.

“We are committed to growing this even more as we meet our bold climate change targets and reduce our exposure to volatile fossil fuels.