Starmer spoke to Rayner after her ‘scum’ attack on Tories

People seem to be far more concerned with my choice of language than the fact that @BorisJohnson has made comments that are racist, homophobic and sexist.

I'm very happy to sit down with Boris. If he withdraws his comments and apologises, I'll be very happy to apologise to him. pic.twitter.com/q1jmc91dGS

— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) September 27, 2021