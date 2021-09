Royals dazzle on red carpet at Daniel Craig’s swansong in James Bond role

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (second left) and Barbara Broccoli (left) and The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales (right) arrive at the World Premiere of No Time To Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

James Bond was finally on Her Majesty’s secret service when the long-awaited 007 movie No Time To Die received its world premiere in front of a quartet of royals.

The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the film’s star Daniel Craig and other leading cast members at the Royal Albert Hall as the global launch gave the cinema industry a much-needed boost.

The royal women brought an extra touch of glamour to the night with Kate sparkling in a gold Jenny Packham dress that glittered under the lights while Camilla shimmered in a pale blue chiffon gown by Bruce Oldfield.

Craig later complimented Kate on her outfit, gesturing with his hand as he said: “You look jolly lovely.”

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with Daniel Craig (Chris Jackson/PA)

The royal guests trod the very large red carpet and posed together for a picture before the premiere began after climbing flights of stairs flanked by members of the Armed Forces.

Among the line-up who later met the royals was Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one of the film’s screenwriters.

British actress Lashana Lynch has been cast as the first black female 00 agent, Nomi, and Lea Seydoux returns as Bond girl Madeleine Swann after her appearance in 2015’s Spectre.

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, who looked stunning in a long gown, was among the guests joining a number of healthcare workers and members of the Armed Forces as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Barbara Broccoli (right) and Michael G. Wilson (second right) (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The movie, which will be Craig’s final outing as 007, was due for release in April 2020 but it was postponed as the first wave of Covid-19 broke and repeatedly pushed back as the pandemic took hold.

With the cinema industry in the doldrums, the keenly anticipated film, which will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday, is expected to herald a major return of filmgoers.

No Time To Die takes place after the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, when Bond and love interest Swann ran off together at the end of 2015’s Spectre.