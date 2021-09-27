Surge in spending at petrol stations shows some signs of reducing

UK NewsPublished:

Friday was the peak of the spending increase at petrol stations, figures from HSBC UK suggest.

A closed petrol station on Saturday
A closed petrol station on Saturday

Friday marked the highest number of transactions in a day at petrol stations in recent memory, according to HSBC UK.

Aggregated customer spending data from the bank showed a two-thirds increase in the value of transactions at petrol stations across the whole of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, compared with the same period a week earlier.

Looking at the volume of transactions, 25% more payments were made, according to the figures given to the PA news agency.

Fuel pumps out of use
Fuel pumps out of use on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

But while there was a significant uplift on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, both the number and the value of transactions have been reducing each day, the bank said.

Friday was the peak of the increase, with the number of payments at petrol stations being up by more than 50% compared with the Friday before.

The average petrol station payment on Friday was for just over £30, compared with just over £20 for a more “normal” Friday.

By Sunday, the number of payments at petrol stations was up by 3% compared with a more usual Sunday. Average payments were still for a higher value than usual, but they were closer to normal levels, according to the bank’s data.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News