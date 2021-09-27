Man denies stab murders of ex-partner and her nine-year-old son

Louth incident

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murders of a mother and her young son who were found stabbed to death.

Daniel Boulton, 29, is alleged to have killed his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson on May 31.

Ms Vincent, 26, and her son suffered fatal stab wounds in High Holme Road, Louth, Lincolnshire, at about 8.30pm.

Floral tributes and teddy bears left at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, has also been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, after an incident on June 1 in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Hubbard’s Hills area of the town.

He also faces a charge of burglary after allegedly stealing clothing, food and drink from a bungalow in the Hubbard’s Hills area between May 30 and June 2.

On Monday the defendant spoke only to confirm his name and to deny all charges during a short hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Boulton, who appeared in court in person, is due to stand trial on January 13.

On June 1, an air ambulance and a number of police vehicles could be seen in the Hubbard’s Hills area, where the officer was injured.

The suspect was arrested at a farm in Louth (Joe Giddens/PA)

The suspect was arrested shortly after the second stabbing incident at a farm near Louth.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, previously described the case as “one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations” he had dealt with.

Nobody else was injured at the property in High Holme Road, police said.

Remanding Boulton back into custody, Judge John Pini QC said: “I am adjourning your case for trial.